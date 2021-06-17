 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Register
COVID-19 news today: Ontario to update COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday afternoon

The Canadian Press
People receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the 'hockey hub' mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on June 4, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is set to update its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to speak this afternoon about the province’s vaccine rollout.

Ontario said on Wednesday it had administered a record high of 202,984 vaccine doses since its last daily report,

More than 11.7 million doses of vaccine have been given out in the province so far.

Eligibility was accelerated for a second dose on Monday in seven hot spots where the Delta variant is spreading.

People in those regions who got their first dose on May 9 or earlier could book a second shot starting Monday.

Vaccination rates on the Prairies grow slowly after initial rush

The rush to get initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Prairies is slowing down, with the rate of the eligible population getting a first shot hovering around 70 per cent in the three provinces.

Experts say people who have not yet been vaccinated include outright pandemic deniers, people who are hesitant and those who face mobility, cultural or socio-economic barriers.

Recent data compiled by the Manitoba government estimates 69 per cent of Manitobans were “keeners” intent on getting doses as soon as they could.

It said another 12 per cent were likely to get the vaccine but were not in a rush, about nine per cent were skeptical and undecided, and fewer than 10 per cent were adamant that they would not get a shot.

The government released updated data this month that estimated the number of keeners had risen while all other categories had dropped.

Governments are trying carrots more than sticks to win over the hesitant. Manitoba and Alberta are offering lotteries with prizes totalling millions of dollars. There are ad campaigns urging people to get a vaccine to protect their loved ones, or to help move a province to the point where it can reopen concert venues, theatres and large sporting events.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said this week his government will not hold a lottery, saying – quote – “If you like to gamble, then I would suggest to you don’t get your shot. The prize is not what you think.”

Future of COVID-19 could look something like seasonal flu, measles or pneumonia: B.C. health official

British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says the future of COVID-19 could look something like the seasonal flu, measles or pneumonia.

Doctor Reka Gustafson says public health officials are preparing to transition from emergency pandemic response to communicable disease management.

She says that means using many of the same tools employed during the pandemic – such as disease surveillance, contact tracing and immunization strategies – in a more localized way.

It could mean responding to outbreaks in the same way health officials responded to pneumonia in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in 2006, with epidemiological investigations and vaccine clinics.

It could also mean vaccinations become seasonal like the flu or necessary every 10 years.

But Gustafson says answering those questions will take time as scientists monitor both the virus and immunity levels over the longer term.

Gustafson says the situation is different now than it was at this time last year, when the entire population was susceptible and so little was known about the virus.

The leaders of Canada's western provinces and three territories, at their virtual one-day conference, say they will push the federal government for clarity Thursday on rules and timelines on reopening the international borders. They say it's critical for families seeing loved ones abroad and for getting the economy back on its feet post-COVID-19. The Canadian Press

