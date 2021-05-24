 Skip to main content
COVID-19 news today: Vaccine deliveries to slow this week with 600K Pfizer doses arriving

The Canadian Press
Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada is set for a relatively quiet few days on the COVID-19 vaccine front with only about 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses set to arrive this week.

The two pharmaceutical firms were originally scheduled to deliver two million shots in the next seven days, but shipped 1.4 million of those doses last week instead in anticipation of the May long weekend.

Pfizer and BioNTech have been consistently delivering doses even as other vaccine makers have struggled to keep their shipments flowing. They’re set to increase their weekly deliveries to 2.4 million doses starting in June.

The federal government is not expecting any more doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of May, and officials say they are still working on a timetable for when more doses will arrive in June.

Am I eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine? The latest rules by province

Discussions are also taking place over the possible delivery of another 1 million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Health Canada is still reviewing 300,000 vaccines from Johnson and Johnson. Those doses were delivered last month but have yet to be distributed because of concerns of possible tainting at a Baltimore production facility.

Canadian officials reported over the weekend that more than half of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages, expert says

The head of the association representing thousands of doctors across British Columbia says the province’s younger residents appear to be getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at rates similar to their older counterparts.

Doctors of B-C President Doctor Matthew Chow says that bucks trends seen in other provinces.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows more than 58 per cent of eligible residents in the 18 to 24 and 25 to 29 age groups have registered for a vaccine as of May 18.

That number climbs above 60 per cent for those aged 30 to 34.

Chow says there is typically a drop in vaccine uptake in younger age groups.

But he says that’s not the case in B-C so far, which he calls a promising development.

Yukon and Quebec have both seen vaccination rates slow among younger residents and urged them to get a shot to help build herd immunity.

B-C’s Fraser Health authority launched a campaign aimed at encouraging young adults to get vaccinated on Friday, which Chow calls a “proactive” move.

B-C is expected to announce its plan to lift certain provincial health restrictions tomorrow.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

