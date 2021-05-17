COVID-19 news today: Vaccine eligibility to expand across Ontario again this week

Open this photo in gallery Hundreds of people line up for the Peel Region Doses After Dark vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ont. on May 15, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is due to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again this week, opening up appointments to people as young as 30 across the province.

The government has yet to say which day the minimum age will drop.

The province is also switching gears in how it distributes vaccines.

It will now send the shots to regions on a per capita basis, after two weeks of sending half the vaccine supply to COVID-19 hot spots.

The changes come after a milestone weekend for the province.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted yesterday that seven million doses of vaccine had been administered in Ontario.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says as more Canadians receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, they can look forward to a summer of small outdoor gatherings such as barbecues, camping and picnics. She says in the fall, as more receive their second dose, Canadians can expect a return to indoor work, recreational activities and get-togethers. The Canadian Press

