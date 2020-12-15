Ontario reports record 2,275 new COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery A nurse guides people being tested for COVID-19 outside a hospital in Toronto, on Dec. 10, 2020. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting a new single day record of 2,275 new cases of COVID-19 today and 20 new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 711 cases were in Toronto, 586 in Peel Region, 185 in Windsor-Essex, and 154 in York Region.

The news comes a day after Ontario administered its first COVID-19 vaccination to a personal support worker in Toronto.

In the province’s long-term care homes, 695 residents currently have COVID-19 and one new death has been reported today.

The province says 134 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

It also reported 319 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 270 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 913 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools

Meanwhile, a Hamilton hospital is now reporting more than 60 cases of COVID-19, with infections expanding to more units.

The outbreak at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre is linked to 30 patients, 30 staff and two others.

Hamilton Health Sciences says fewer than five people have died.

The hospital network says five units are under outbreaks as of Monday.

It has stopped allowing most visitors at affected units.

The network says patients should continue to attend appointments.

