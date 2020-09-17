 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreak prompts Western University to shut down many non-academic activities

LONDON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
The Western University campus is seen in London, Ont., in a Jan. 8, 2020, file photo.

Mark Spowart/The Canadian Press

An outbreak of coronavirus disease has prompted Western University to shut down many non-academic activities.

The school in London, Ont., says 28 students – most of them off-campus – have tested positive.

One student in residence is in isolation.

The school, like Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., is also warning it will crack down on those who put the health of others at risk.

Among new measures, Western has suspended athletics and recreation, as well as in-person club meetings and events.

Access to libraries and several other buildings are also now restricted.

