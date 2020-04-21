 Skip to main content
COVID-19 pandemic latest hurdle in Canada’s long road to buying new fighter jets

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
An RCAF CF-18 takes off from CFB Bagotville, on June 7, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting another challenge to Canada’s long-running and tumultuous effort to buy new fighter jets.

The federal government last summer launched a long-awaited competition to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s aging CF-18s with 88 new fighter jets at an estimated cost of $19-billion.

Before COVID-19 hit, the three companies vying for the contract were told to submit their bids by June 30.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government says it still expects Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Saab to meet that deadline and representatives for the three jet makers say they are plugging away on their proposals.

But Boeing is also leaving the door open to asking for an extension, saying the current situation has created a variety of unexpected challenges.

There are also questions about the government’s ability to move ahead on the project even if the companies do get their bids in on time, given the majority of federal employees are working at home.

