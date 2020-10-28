14 hour days, unpaid overtime, treated like ‘vectors of disease’: Migrant care labourers detail working conditions during COVID-19 in new report

Nannies and home caregivers toiling 12 to 14 hours a day, through weekends and holidays. Doing extra cleaning, disinfecting and child care, even though their overtime is unpaid. Trapped in their employers' homes because they are no longer allowed to go outside on their own.

The arrival of COVID-19 in Canada has turned the conditions of migrant care labour into virtual prisons, according to a report released Wednesday that details the toll borne by a work force segment made up mostly of women from the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Kenya or Jamaica.

Migrant workers have always been vulnerable and the document illustrates how the pandemic anxieties of their employers have aggravated that problem, increasing their workload, barring them from using public transit or going to the bank to send remittances to relatives overseas.

Story continues below advertisement

“The racism underpinning this denial of freedom is clear: even as employers went in and out, workers – primarily South-East Asian, as well as Caribbean, African and South Asian women – were treated as vectors of disease,” said the paper by the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC).

The MWAC report is based on a survey of 201 migrant care workers that was conducted over the past two months. Most of the respondents were in Ontario and British Columbia.

More than a third lost their jobs. One respondent, for example, said she was fired because her employer moved out of town to escape the pandemic. At the same time, nearly half of the respondents found that they had to work longer hours. Among those who still worked, 40 per cent said they were not paid for their overtime.

The report estimates that over the last six months those workers were owed an average of $6,552 in wages for their unpaid overtime. “One worker reported working 14 hours a day, taking care of three children and being responsible for all household chores seven days a week for four months without a break," the paper said.

The report explains that migrant care workers, who hope to gain permanent residency and be reunited with their families, are often in a precarious situation because restrictions on their 24-month work permits tie them to one employer only, putting them at risk of abuse.

The pandemic lockdowns made working conditions more arduous and claustrophobic because employers and their children were home, expecting more from their housekeepers and nannies, the report said.

While most are live-in employees, many rent shared apartments where they live on the weekends. More than a third of the survey’s respondents said they were no longer allowed to leave their employer’s house to buy groceries, go to the bank or visit doctors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Workers reported increased surveillance with cameras to ensure workers are not leaving the house without ‘permission’,” the report said.

The troubles with abusive employers were compounded by bureaucratic hurdles. The workers need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), a document showing that a foreigner is needed for the job. Those who were laid off have faced delays of three to six months until a new employer can obtain another LMIA.

A key recommendation of the report is to grant permanent residency to the migrant care workers. “PR immediately gives workers the ability to leave a bad job and make a complaint without fear of reprisals. PR means that workers can work in any sector, including in health care where workers are sorely needed,” it said.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.