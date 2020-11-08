 Skip to main content

COVID-19 reaches new daily highs with 1,400 new cases in Quebec and 1,300 in Ontario

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People wear face masks as they walk in the Old Port in Montreal, Nov. 8, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The fall resurgence of COVID-19 is again smashing daily infection records in Quebec and Ontario while devastating outbreaks at two Winnipeg long-term care homes has sparked an investigation.

Quebec is reporting nearly 1,400 new cases, while Ontario says it has eclipsed 1,300 daily cases for the first time.

There are now more than 261,000 confirmed cases nationally, with worrisome spikes in several regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba government says it will launch an independent investigation into how a jump in cases and deaths were handled at Parkview Place and Maples Personal Care Home, both owned by Revera.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says “Manitobans need answers.”

At the Maples home, seven deaths within two days have been linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, British Columbia’s Lower Mainland is adjusting to new restrictions meant to rein in an explosion of cases.

The province reported 567 new cases Saturday, most of them in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says residents there are banned from visiting each others' homes and indoor physical group activities like yoga and spin class for the next two weeks.

Local health officials will also close businesses that don’t have COVID-19 safety plans in place, and travel outside of the two health authority areas is discouraged.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s chief public health officer said Sunday an average of more than 60,938 people have been tested daily over the past week, with 4.7 per cent testing positive.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies