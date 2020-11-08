COVID-19 reaches new daily highs with 1,400 new cases in Quebec and 1,300 in Ontario

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they walk in the Old Port in Montreal, Nov. 8, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The fall resurgence of COVID-19 is again smashing daily infection records in Quebec and Ontario while devastating outbreaks at two Winnipeg long-term care homes has sparked an investigation.

Quebec is reporting nearly 1,400 new cases, while Ontario says it has eclipsed 1,300 daily cases for the first time.

There are now more than 261,000 confirmed cases nationally, with worrisome spikes in several regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba government says it will launch an independent investigation into how a jump in cases and deaths were handled at Parkview Place and Maples Personal Care Home, both owned by Revera.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says “Manitobans need answers.”

At the Maples home, seven deaths within two days have been linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, British Columbia’s Lower Mainland is adjusting to new restrictions meant to rein in an explosion of cases.

The province reported 567 new cases Saturday, most of them in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says residents there are banned from visiting each others' homes and indoor physical group activities like yoga and spin class for the next two weeks.

Local health officials will also close businesses that don’t have COVID-19 safety plans in place, and travel outside of the two health authority areas is discouraged.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s chief public health officer said Sunday an average of more than 60,938 people have been tested daily over the past week, with 4.7 per cent testing positive.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.