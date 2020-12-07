COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. extended one month as case numbers climb

Open this photo in gallery Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria on Oct. 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia have been extended to Jan. 8 as the province continues to experience high levels of transmission and community spread of the virus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says restrictions on gatherings are being extended.

All worship services and community and social events remain suspended, along with high-intensity group fitness, such as interval training, hot yoga and spin classes.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest order includes an exemption for drive-thru events like light festivals and drop-off toy drives.

Henry says 2,020 new cases of the illness have been detected since Friday, with 35 more deaths, pushing the death toll to 527.

The province’s COVID-19 restrictions were updated late last week and suspended all indoor and outdoor sports for people 19 and over.