COVID-19 roundup: Quebec vaccinations reach new daily high; Ontario cases tick up to 1,468

Quebec reported 789 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 11 additional virus-related deaths.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by one to 551, while the number of patients in intensive care was stable at 106.

Health authorities say 31,527 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, marking a new single-day high and bringing the total number of doses delivered to date to 681,487.

Officials recorded 354 new cases in Montreal, while 84 new cases were reported in the suburb of Laval.

The nearby regions of Lanaudiere, the Laurentides and Monteregie were the only other districts in the province to log more than 60 new infections on Friday.

Quebec has reported 296,918 cases of COVID-19 and 10,535 deaths associated with the disease since the onset of the pandemic. Health authorities say two deaths were removed from the count after an investigation showed they were not caused by COVID-19.

In Ontario, 1,468 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, up from 1,371 the previous day, as well as 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the latest count includes 381 new infections in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region. The case total

The province reports that 676 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 282 patients in intensive care.

Elliott says 1,116,496 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario as of Friday evening.

Some family doctors in Ontario will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in six regions today. The province announced this week that some family doctors in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to patients between the ages of 60 and 64.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick health official reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There are now 33 active cases in the province and one patient is hospitalized. There have been 1,465 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the onset of the pandemic, as well as 30 virus-related deaths.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador also reported no new confirmed cases on Saturday, and said there were 53 active cases in the province with three people in hospital.

