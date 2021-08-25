COVID-19 shots in incorrect freezer prompts vaccine callback at B.C.’s Interior Health

More than 500 people in the Interior Health region will need to get another COVID-19 vaccine shot after officials there say some of the doses were kept in an incorrect freezer.

A statement from the health authority says the vaccine shots are considered invalid.

The vaccine was given to 15 people for a first shot and 501 people got their second dose with the invalid vaccine.

The region says while it may have provided some protection from COVID-19, the authority is contacting each person to come back.

It says receiving the vaccine doesn’t pose a risk to the person and no one given the shots got COVID-19 since their immunization.

The health authority apologized for the concern and frustration it may have caused, but says the situation also demonstrates that its monitoring systems are working and that more precautions are now in place.

