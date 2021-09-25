 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

COVID-19 today: Higher capacity allowed at some Ontario venues, Quebec warns proof-of-vaccination app being mimicked

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A person looks at the Quebec government's official COVID-19 vaccine passport apps, called VaxiCode and VaxiCode Verif.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Loosened capacity limits took effect in Ontario Saturday at certain venues where proof of vaccination is required, including arenas, stadiums, concert halls and theatres. In Quebec, the health ministry is warning people to be aware of cellphone applications that deliberately try to mimic the look of the app used for the province’s proof-of-vaccination system.

Ontario is reporting 640 new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 10 new deaths linked to the virus. In Quebec, there are 795 new COVID-19 cases, with five more deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Ontario says six of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while four took place more than a month ago and are being added to the overall tally after a data cleanup.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 485 of the most recent infections are among those who are either not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

There are currently 323 patients in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, with 178 in intensive care and 153 on a ventilator.

Capacity limits at outdoor events where people stand are now up to 75 per cent or 15,000 people, whichever is lower.

For outdoor events where people are seated, limits now stand at up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000 people.

That means the Blue Jays are able to increase capacity at the Rogers Centre in Toronto to 30,000 – up from 15,000 spectators – for their push to make the playoffs.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says the capacity limits change is due to key public health measures stabilizing in recent days.

Proof of vaccination will now be required in outdoor settings where the normal capacity is 20,000 people or more.

Story continues below advertisement

Indoor settings like cinemas, concert venues, sporting events, banquet halls, convention centres, racing venues, and commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences now have capacity limits of up to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less. That’s up from a previous cap of 1,000.

The changes do not apply to restaurants, which had to start asking for patrons’ proof of immunization for indoor dining on Wednesday when the provincial vaccine certificate system took effect.

Restaurants do not currently have capacity limits, as such, but must allow for distancing of two metres between tables.

Quebec’s health authorities say hospitalizations rose by three from Friday’s levels to 301, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by one to 90.

The Health Department says of the latest reported infections, 567 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

According to the province’s public health institute, about 89 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 83 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry issued a release Saturday saying people have copied the visual developed for the VaxiCode app and succeeded in having look-alike products approved for download on Google Play.

The ministry says staff have contacted Google to have the phony apps removed from the platform.

The release says the situation has no effect on the integrity or security of the two official government apps which are geared toward merchants and consumers, respectively.

The government says the official apps do not require access to a phone camera and do not contain ads. Anyone wanting to download the app should make sure to search for the exact “VaxiCode” name with no accents and no words before or after.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies