Dr. Paul Glover prepares to administer a vaccine to Yannick Iyamu, age 5, during a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Black Creek Community Health Centre in Toronto on Dec. 17, 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

The Omicron variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization said Saturday.

Information from scientists on the nature of the Omicron variant is starting to pour in. Now, the challenge is knowing which results are most reliable and relevant from a public-health perspective. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk has filed this report.

Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia all announced new COVID-19 restrictions Friday.

A newborn baby born healthy has died of COVID-19 at a Montreal hospital.

While universities scramble to alter plans for in-person winter semesters, many minor hockey programs across the country are cancelling tournaments and postponing games and practices.

10:47 a.m. ET

Nova Scotia reports 426 new daily cases of COVID-19

There are 296 cases in the Central Zone, 70 in the Eastern Zone, 35 in the Northern Zone and 25 cases in the Western Zone of the province.

In a statement, officials say that due to the spike in testing and positive cases, they are experiencing delays in follow-up. They say public health will try to contact anyone confirmed as positive by the lab within 24 hours to provide information on isolation and testing.

All cases are asked to contact their close contacts. Close contacts, including those who are fully vaccinated, must isolate for 72 hours and then get a lab-based test.

– The Canadian Press

9:07 a.m. ET

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread: WHO

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus’s ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

The agency designated Omicron a variant of concern on Nov. 26, soon after it was first detected, and much is still not known about it, including the severity of the illness it causes.

“There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron,” the WHO said. “More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity.”

It added, “There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron”.

The WHO warned that with cases rising so rapidly, hospitals could be overwhelmed in some places.

“Hospitalizations in the U.K. and South Africa continue to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts, it is possible that many health-care systems may become quickly overwhelmed.”

Cases in the United Kingdom of Omicron jumped sharply to almost 25,000 while the total number of reported deaths among people with it so far rose to seven, according to British health authorities.

Confirmed Omicron-variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968 on Dec. 17, up by just over 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said on Saturday.

– Reuters

9:00 a.m. ET

What we’ve learned about the Omicron variant so far

When news of the Omicron variant first made headlines late last month, Canadian scientists were desperate for any shred of data that would illuminate what people should expect from a troubling new development in the course of the pandemic.

Just over three weeks later, the information is starting to pour in. Now, the challenge is knowing which results are the most reliable and relevant from a public-health perspective.

“All labs are under pressure right now to produce data,” said Marc-André Langlois, a molecular virologist at the University of Ottawa who heads up Canada’s Coronavirus Variants Rapid Response Network. “You want to make sure that the best possible science is coming through.”

But even given that caveat, there is an emerging profile of the Omicron variant and its projected impact that public-health experts say must be taken seriously. This includes key details about the variant’s transmissibility, its ability to circumvent vaccines and its likelihood of causing severe disease. All three of these in turn feed into the one variable that matters most, which is the rate of hospital admissions because of COVID-19.

Here’s what scientists have learned this week.

– Ivan Semeniuk

Dec. 18, 9:00 a.m. ET

How do you get kids vaccinated in areas where uptake is low? Same creative solutions used on adults

How do you convince parents they should get their young children – kids 11 and under make up 12 per cent of cases of COVID-19 – vaccinated? In Toronto’s hard-hit northwest end, community workers have learned that sometimes it’s better not to mention vaccines from the get-go.

Instead, they’ve sent doctors and nurses to Clippers and Combs, a semi-regular event the local Black Creek Community Health Centre organizes where braiding and haircutting services are offered for free to residents (the population the centre serves is majority Black). While a mother is waiting for her daughter’s hair to be braided, which can often take an hour, a nurse might approach her to ask whether she and her child are vaccinated, listen to her concerns, gently correct misinformation and let her know about a nearby kids’ vaccine clinic.

On Friday, the centre hosted a pop-up at a public housing tower where they served free food and had a prize giveaway – and also offered vaccinations and provided information to parents who were taking a “wait and see” approach with their kids. There may only be a handful of “conversions” each time, but they add up.

While the highly contagious Omicron variant has put a greater urgency on vaccinations, the health care professionals and community workers in neighbourhoods with high case counts but low vaccine uptake have learned in the past year that they must sprint while also running a marathon.

– Dakshana Bascaramurty and Uday Rana

