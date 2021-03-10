COVID-19 vaccination appointments open in Quebec for residents as young as 70

Open this photo in gallery A senior is helped inside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Montreal, on March 8, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened today for residents aged 70 and older across Quebec.

Vaccines had previously only been accessible to people as young as 70 in Montreal and its northern suburb of Laval.

Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday the arrival of more vaccine shipments could allow the government to open vaccination to people aged 65 and older in the Montreal area as soon as Thursday.

Quebec has administered more than 580,000 doses since the start of its immunization campaign, equalling roughly 6.9 per cent of the population.

Premier Francois Legault told reporters this week his hope is that once those over 65 are vaccinated, more health orders could be relaxed, including the ban on indoor private gatherings.

Legault says those over 65 have accounted for 80 per cent of hospitalizations and 95 per cent of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Quebec.

