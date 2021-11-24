Yukon Premier Sandy Silver addresses the audience during the Yukon government swearing-in ceremony at the legislature foyer in Whitehorse on May 3.Mark Kelly/The Canadian Press

COVID-19 vaccinations for children in Yukon between the ages of five and 11 will start in early December.

Premier Sandy Silver says being able to vaccinate kids is what the territory “has been waiting for.”

He encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

Once ahead of the curve, Yukon finds itself in a new COVID-19 battle

Yukon has 121 active cases and the territory’s acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. André Corriveau, says health-care workers are seeing the rate of active cases beginning to drop.

The territory has also launched its vaccination verification smartphone app, which will help businesses confirm a person’s vaccination status.

Silver says no private data will be stored on the app and it will help make life easier for businesses and people.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.