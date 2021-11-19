The Alberta government says COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the province next week for children between the ages five and 11.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday for children in that age group.

Children 12 and older are already eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, the provincial government says the vaccines will start arriving Monday and more than 390,000 Albertans aged five to 11 will be eligible for shots.

It says administration of the vaccine is to start late next week provided the supply is delivered as expected.

Parents and guardians can pre-register their children in the Alberta vaccine booking system to be ready when appointments open.

“I know many Alberta families are breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing that we are now able to offer their children protection from COVID-19,” Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said in the news release.

“Our province has proven it is able to safely and quickly deliver significant volumes of doses, and this time will be no different. We are well-prepared to administer doses to children as soon as their parents and guardians are ready to book their appointments.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.