COVID-19 vaccine questions answered: dose mixing, life after the vaccine and more

Open this photo in gallery People get their shots at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination centres in Canada. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

How do COVID-19 vaccines work?

Which COVID-19 vaccines are available in Canada?

So far, Canada’s health regulators have authorized four vaccines for fighting COVID-19: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Most of the shots now being administered are the Pfizer and Moderna products, which work by delivering genetic information that is taken up by cells and used to manufacture coronavirus proteins. The proteins, in turn, teach the immune system to recognize and attack the real virus when it shows up.

Some people have received the AstraZeneca product for their first shot and may get it again for their second, but provinces have largely stopped offering that product for the first shot due to concerns about VITT, a rare blood-clotting disorder linked to the drug in a handful of cases.

Johnson & Johnson, the only vaccine that requires just one dose, has not been cleared for distribution. Health officials have been investigating safety concerns about how it’s manufactured.

Story continues below advertisement

Do COVID-19 vaccines stop transmission of the virus?

On a public scale, vaccines do a great job at slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They’re also really effective at keeping people from getting so sick that they end up in hospital or die. But there’s a chance that even a vaccinated person may have a mild or asymptomatic form of the virus and spread it to others, particularly the unvaccinated. That’s why it’s important to keep protective measures such as physical distancing and masks in place until enough of the population is vaccinated.

Open this photo in gallery Empty vials of Moderna lie in a kidney dish at a rest stop near Drayton, N.D., where Manitoba-based truckers were vaccinated. Dan Koeck/Reuters

What’s in the COVID-19 vaccines?

Health Canada’s list of approved vaccines outlines their ingredients and possible allergic reactions some people might have. Note the difference between the medical ingredients (substances that make a drug do its essential job) and non-medical ingredients that might be used to preserve it or improve its effects. In the Pfizer and Moderna products, the medical ingredient is mRNA; in the others, it’s a relatively harmless virus called an adenovirus, which triggers a response from the immune system.

Will I get a ‘vaccine hangover’?

Maybe, but maybe not. Many people do experience a “hangover” of fevers, chills, fatigue and soreness after they receive a vaccine, but researchers are still figuring out why it happens to some people and not others. Younger people and women appear to be somewhat more likely to develop hangovers. It is not, as commonly believed, a sign of how well the vaccine is working; one doesn’t need to experience a reaction for the vaccine to work. If you do end up with a hangover, physicians say it’s safe to take over-the-counter pain medication to treat it.

I’ve heard COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility. Is that true?

No. That’s a myth that spread last year when some social-media users alleged that the Pfizer vaccine could interfere with syncytin-1, a protein involved in placenta development, because it resembles SARS-CoV-2′s protein spikes. The idea that the vaccine could latch on to syncytin-1 is “completely a conspiracy theory,” Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser, told The Globe and Mail in late 2020. “There’s no evidence that it is similar enough to even be remotely in the realm of possibility.”





Open this photo in gallery People line up at a walk-in clinic in Montreal to get the AstraZeneca shot on April 21, when Quebec's age cutoff for the drug was lowered to 45. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

AstraZeneca, dose mixing and blood clots

My first shot was AstraZeneca. Should I get a second shot of AstraZeneca or wait for another vaccine?

That’s largely up to you – and the supply of vaccines available where you live. If you do wait, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it’s okay for those who got first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to get Moderna or Pfizer as a booster – though researchers are still figuring out how mixing shots affects vaccine efficacy and the risks of VITT.

If I get the AstraZeneca vaccine, how will I know if I develop a blood clot?

Based on Heath Canada figures and international reports, the chance of developing VITT after a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is extremely low – approximately 1 in 50,000. However, the condition can be serious, particularly if not identified and treated promptly.

Blood clots may develop between three and 34 days after vaccination. Symptoms include severe, persistent headache, blurred vision, seizures or difficulty speaking, shortness of breath, severe pain in the chest, abdomen, limbs or back, swelling, colour change or coldness in the arms and legs and small bruises or blood blisters under the skin. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms after vaccination should seek medical attention and be tested for VITT.

Story continues below advertisement





Vaccines and children

Open this photo in gallery JJ Fixman, 14, gets a first shot from Stara Sinanan at a Montreal clinic on May 22. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for children?

It’s safe for children as young as 12 to get some types of COVID-19 vaccines. Others may be approved later, but first researchers need to finish their studies to verify they’re safe and effective in younger children. The more pressing question is not safety but supply: Since children are at such low risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, medical experts disagree on whether it’s better to reserve doses for Canadian adults who haven’t yet received their second shot or people in developing countries who have yet to receive their first.

Is there a preferred vaccine for kids?

In Canada, Pfizer’s is the only drug approved for 12-to-17-year-olds.

Is it safe for my unvaccinated kids to see their fully vaccinated grandparents?

There’s no national guidance about that in Canada, but it’s something other countries have addressed directly. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can safely visit with each other, and even with some unvaccinated people, as long as they’re not at risk of severe COVID-19, which children would not be as long as they don’t have immune disorders or other illnesses. Canada could borrow guidance like that, Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto physician on Ontario’s vaccine task force, told The Globe. “That’s about as safe as it’s going to get in this era, so I think we could at least be mindful of what the data shows and create public-health guidance.”





Open this photo in gallery Pregnant women wait to get a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka's largest city, on June 9. LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images

Vaccines, pregnancy and at-risk medical groups

Is the vaccine recommended for pregnant women?

Canada’s health agencies urge pregnant Canadians to get their shots as soon as possible, which is a big shift from late 2020, when they said there wasn’t enough information to recommend it. Preliminary monitoring data from the United States has shown no increased risks to pregnant people from the vaccine, and at the same time, some mothers-to-be have contracted COVID-19 and faced the more serious risks of hospitalization or death. As a result, new mothers have been urging others in Canada to be vaccinated.





Post-vaccination life

Open this photo in gallery People eat lunch at physically distanced tables in the parking lot outside Vancouver's Pink Pearl Chinese restaurant on May 25. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Do I still have to wear a mask if I’ve received two doses of the vaccine?

Some provinces already plan to allow people to go maskless in certain settings: As of June 25, Quebec will relax the rules for fully vaccinated people; it has already exempted students from wearing masks in class. But each province is taking its own approach and pressing federal health officials for a more consistent standard to follow.







More reading

How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? Latest maps and charts

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Vaccine eligibility in Canada: Latest rules for first and second doses by province

When do COVID-19 restrictions ease in my province? The latest rules across Canada

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Kelly Grant, Ivan Semeniuk, Andrea Woo, Marieke Walsh, Wency Leung, Paul Taylor and The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.