COVID-19 vaccines are helping, but they won’t solve the pandemic on their own: federal officials

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A woman receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in Montreal, on March 15, 2021.

ANDREJ IVANOV/Reuters

Federal politicians and medical experts warn that COVID-19 vaccines are helping but will not be the pandemic panacea.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says even as vaccinations ramp up, workplaces and individuals need to keep doing everything they can to prevent the virus from spreading.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says there is growing evidence that people who are hospitalized with variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are needing intensive care at higher rates.

She says in the last week the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 rose four per cent while the number of new admissions to intensive care units grew 18 per cent.

Over the last week, an average of 2,400 people were in hospital and 780 were in the ICU.

It means about one-third of patients currently hospitalized require intensive care, compared to less than one-fifth in mid-January, when hospitalizations during the second wave of the pandemic peaked.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is calling on the Liberal government to appoint a special monitor from the office of the auditor general to track the COVID-19 pandemic response in real time. O’Toole also says a Conservative government would call a public inquiry into how Ottawa handled the pandemic. The Canadian Press

