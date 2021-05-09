 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children, but should they be getting the jab now?

Wency LeungHealth Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Woodbine Racetrack pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on May 5, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

As provinces open up COVID-19 vaccinations to children, some health professionals are debating whether it’s the right move – not because of safety, but because others are in greater need.

While children tend to be at considerably lower risk of severe COVID-19, many Canadians at high risk of death and hospitalization are still awaiting their second doses, some health experts say. And in other parts of the world, deaths are skyrocketing in countries with large unvaccinated populations.

“It feels tough to be vaccinating folks who are really at low risk of an adverse outcome, when you can’t avoid seeing on television how horrific it is in some parts of the world,” said Stefan Baral, a family and population health physician in Toronto and associate professor in the department of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

Story continues below advertisement

Sicker and younger: Toronto ICU copes with pressure during third wave of pandemic

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Starting Monday, Albertans 12 and older will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccinations, and in Manitoba, those 12 and up may be able to start booking by May 21. This move to lower the age of eligibility follows Health Canada’s approval last week of the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. Meanwhile, trials are under way among children under 12. But as more vaccines become available to younger age groups, health professionals are debating when and how children should be vaccinated.

While some say vaccinating children is necessary to protect the rest of the population and ensure their safe return to school, others say the risks and benefits must be weighed for each child, instead of vaccinating them as a matter of course.

For children with underlying health conditions at risk of severe clinical outcomes related to COVID-19, “it makes perfect sense” to vaccinate them, Dr. Baral said. But, he said even though he believes the vaccine is safe for those 12 and up, as approved in Canada, he questions the argument for vaccinating children to achieve herd immunity. In a recent opinion piece in The BMJ, he and his co-authors said the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines are enormous for adults, but relatively minor for children.

“We don’t give medications to people for often population-level benefits. It still needs to make sense at the level of the individual,” he said.

As such, instead of holding mass immunization clinics for children, Dr. Baral said it would be a good idea to offer vaccines to them in settings where family doctors, nurse practitioners, pediatricians or pharmacists can have discussions with parents and children so they can make an educated and informed decision.

COVID-19 is not benign in children, but it is much less dangerous to those 12 to 16 than older age groups, said Zain Chagla, an associate professor of medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton. Like Dr. Baral, he said children 12 and up with immune deficiencies, those on dialysis, cancer patients and those with respiratory and neuromuscular issues should be added to the queue for vaccines for their personal protection.

But, he said, vaccinating adults aggressively will have a much greater effect on preventing the health care system from becoming overwhelmed than vaccinating children – and there are still many adults in Canada who have not received vaccines. Moreover, Canada must consider the vaccination needs of other countries, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We, as a global partner, have to start looking at when is too much. Like when are we starting to go too deep into our population for the sake of making ourselves feel better for very tiny risks?” he said, especially when countries, like India, are experiencing mass devastation.

For parents such as Lisa Johnson-Adams in Toronto, there are no easy choices. Ms. Johnson-Adams said she is very much in favour of vaccines, in general. Her 15-year-old son, whom she has kept home from school for the past year to protect him from COVID-19, has received all his previous vaccines, and she herself has received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But for his sake, she’s worried COVID-19 vaccines may have long-term side effects that have yet to come to light.

“I don’t feel safe with either one, neither the vaccine nor the virus,” she said.

Safety is among the top concerns Vancouver pediatrician Ran Goldman hears from parents and adolescents about COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Goldman, a professor in the department of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, said he responds to their queries by telling them Health Canada has reviewed the studies very carefully, and has approved the vaccines based on the existing evidence. He added that work on mRNA vaccines, like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, has been going on for many years, and did not start with the pandemic.

Kelly Grindrod, a pharmacist and associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s school of pharmacy, said even though children don’t tend to get the sickest from COVID-19, they can pass it on. And the harms of the coronavirus to children go beyond the risk of illness, including loss of learning and unsafe home environments when schools are closed, Dr. Grindrod said.

“Kids may not get COVID in the same way,” she said. “But kids have had probably some of the greatest losses in this pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies