COVID-19 vaccines: Waiting for a second shot? Here’s what you need to know

Open this photo in gallery People get their shots at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination centres in Canada. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Getting the second COVID-19 vaccine shot

If I received a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech product, can I switch to Moderna for my second? Or vice versa?

From a logistical perspective, that depends on availability and policy in your home province. You might not have a choice.

But from a scientific perspective, experts agree it shouldn’t be a problem to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines that use the same platform, as the Pfizer and Moderna shots do. Both use messenger RNA technology to trick immune cells into displaying a piece of the coronavirus’s telltale spike protein, spurring the immune system to make antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots have performed almost identically in clinical trials and real-world studies. “They are based on the same technology; they have very, very similar spike segments [and] they trigger the body to do the exact same thing,” said Zain Chagla, an infectious-disease physician at McMaster University.

In guidance published June 1, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said it’s best to offer the same mRNA product twice, if possible, but “when the same mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product is not readily available, or is unknown, another mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product recommended for use in that age group can be considered interchangeable and should be offered to complete the vaccine series.”

What if I took the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine first? What should I do for my second dose?

As with all things involving the AstraZeneca product and its Indian-made counterpart, Covishield, it’s complicated.

On the safety front, provincial governments stopped offering AZ, a viral-vector vaccine, as a first dose because of the risk of a rare but sometimes fatal blood-clotting disorder called vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT.

VITT risk falls – but doesn’t disappear – after a second dose of AZ, so you may want to factor that into your decision. The risk is 1 in 55,000 after a first dose, according to Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table and about 1 in 600,000 after a second dose, according to the most recent British data.

When it comes to effectiveness, two shots of AZ don’t work as well as two mRNA shots at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, but the brands appear to be near equals in forestalling hospital admissions, even in cases involving the Delta variant.

Less is known about the effectiveness of mixing an AZ dose with an mRNA shot, but preliminary studies from Spain and Germany that measured antibody levels in the blood suggest a mixed regimen might actually work better than giving the same vaccine twice.

“That theoretical broadening of the immune response with two different platforms is attractive to me,” said Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology in Halifax, though he added that much more data is needed before anyone can say for certain.

If push came to shove, Dr. Halperin said he would pick an mRNA shot after a first dose of AZ, in part because of NACI’s stated preference for mRNA shots more generally.

Joanne Langley, a pediatric infectious-disease physician at Dalhousie University and the leader of a continuing Canadian study on vaccine mixing, said that taking any Health Canada-approved vaccine after a first dose of AZ “would be a fine choice.”

“I wouldn’t say stridently, ‘Oh, you should definitely get this option or that option,’ " she said. “I think what you want is for the person getting vaccinated to feel really confident in their decision.”

Will I have more side effects from the second dose?

That’s difficult to predict. People’s immune responses to the vaccines depend on their individual genetic differences, so it’s hard to say whether your side effects will be more or less severe after the second dose, said Jorg Fritz, associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at McGill University.

Moreover, how people respond has more to do with their genes than based on which vaccine they receive, Dr. Fritz said.

While some people seem do feel worse after their second dose, there is sparse knowledge about why, he said. But it’s thought that once your immune system has been primed, the second dose gives it a strong boost, which may explain stronger side effects, he said.

Experts emphasize, however, that side effects are not a reflection of how well a vaccine is working.

If I’m a male 16-24, should I get a second dose?

Experts agree it’s increasingly likely that heart inflammation is a rare side effect of the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna, after the U.S. and Israel reported higher cases among young men after a second dose. But what that means for young men considering a second dose is a “tough issue,” David Juurlink, a drug-safety researcher and head of the division of clinical pharmacology at the University of Toronto.

In Canada, the number of reported cases of myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (an inflammation of the membrane around the heart) after vaccination has been small, according to Health Canada, and it is not yet known whether these cases are related to the vaccines.

In an e-mail, Health Canada said no regulatory action has been taken in relation to the issue, and the agency encourages people to get immunized with any of the COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized and available in Canada.

Nevertheless, Dr. Juurlink said he is inclined to wait for more data before proceeding with second doses for his own children.

“I think we’ll know more a few weeks from now,” he said. Meanwhile, he said, priority for second doses should be given to people in older age groups who are at higher-risk of COVID-19.

However, Anna Banerji, a pediatric infectious-disease expert and associate professor at the University of Toronto’s faculty of medicine, said she still believes it’s best to get young people fully vaccinated. Even though parents and teens should be aware these cases seem to be tied to the vaccines, she said, they should also consider “the risk of getting severe illness with COVID and the repercussions of having a kid spread it to their family.”

What’s the best timing for immunity?

While vaccine manufacturers had initially recommended a 21- to 28-day gap between doses, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) extended the recommended interval between doses to 12 weeks in March to ensure as many people could be partially immunized as possible, given a limited supply of vaccines.

Now that vaccine scarcity is no longer such a problem, provinces are allowing people to receive their second doses earlier. In Manitoba, for example, people are asked to wait at least 28 days before booking an appointment for their second dose. (The province recommends – but does not require – those who received an AstraZeneca vaccine, or its India-manufactured counterpart Covishield, for their first dose to wait at least eight weeks before a second dose of any vaccine.)

Although it is very clear people should not receive their second doses any earlier than three to four weeks, it is much less clear what the optimal timing is for vaccine efficacy beyond that period, Dr. Fritz said.

“There are no big studies where that has been looked at across age ranges,” he said, nor have there been any large studies on the impact of dose intervals on how long a strong immune response lasts.

On one point, there is unanimous agreement, he said: It’s important to get a second dose.

In February, AstraZeneca and co-inventor Oxford University released data on their vaccine, showing greater efficacy when a second dose was given after 12 weeks compared with less than six weeks.

But since none of the vaccines give sufficient protection against the Delta variant after only a single dose, it’s best not to wait, said pharmacologist Sabina Vohra-Miller, founder of the Unambiguous Science website and co-author of a new guide for people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Getting a second dose quickly “ends up being more advantageous, even if the efficacy may not be at the most optimal timing for intervals,” she said.

How do COVID-19 vaccines work?

Which COVID-19 vaccines are available in Canada?

So far, Canada’s health regulators have authorized four vaccines for fighting COVID-19: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Most of the shots now being administered are the Pfizer and Moderna products, which work by delivering genetic information that is taken up by cells and used to manufacture coronavirus proteins. The proteins, in turn, teach the immune system to recognize and attack the real virus when it shows up.

Some people have received the AstraZeneca product for their first shot and may get it again for their second, but provinces have largely stopped offering that product for the first shot due to concerns about VITT, a rare blood-clotting disorder linked to the drug in a handful of cases.

Johnson & Johnson, the only vaccine that requires just one dose, has not been cleared for distribution. Health officials have been investigating safety concerns about how it’s manufactured.

Do COVID-19 vaccines stop transmission of the virus?

On a public scale, vaccines do a great job at slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They’re also really effective at keeping people from getting so sick that they end up in hospital or die. But there’s a chance that even a vaccinated person may have a mild or asymptomatic form of the virus and spread it to others, particularly the unvaccinated. That’s why it’s important to keep protective measures such as physical distancing and masks in place until enough of the population is vaccinated.

Open this photo in gallery Empty vials of Moderna lie in a kidney dish at a rest stop near Drayton, N.D., where Manitoba-based truckers were vaccinated. Dan Koeck/Reuters

What’s in the COVID-19 vaccines?

Health Canada’s list of approved vaccines outlines their ingredients and possible allergic reactions some people might have. Note the difference between the medical ingredients (substances that make a drug do its essential job) and non-medical ingredients that might be used to preserve it or improve its effects. In the Pfizer and Moderna products, the medical ingredient is mRNA; in the others, it’s a relatively harmless virus called an adenovirus, which triggers a response from the immune system.

Will I get a ‘vaccine hangover’?

Maybe, but maybe not. Many people do experience a “hangover” of fevers, chills, fatigue and soreness after they receive a vaccine, but researchers are still figuring out why it happens to some people and not others. Younger people and women appear to be somewhat more likely to develop hangovers. It is not, as commonly believed, a sign of how well the vaccine is working; one doesn’t need to experience a reaction for the vaccine to work. If you do end up with a hangover, physicians say it’s safe to take over-the-counter pain medication to treat it.

I’ve heard COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility. Is that true?

No. That’s a myth that spread last year when some social-media users alleged that the Pfizer vaccine could interfere with syncytin-1, a protein involved in placenta development, because it resembles SARS-CoV-2′s protein spikes. The idea that the vaccine could latch on to syncytin-1 is “completely a conspiracy theory,” Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser, told The Globe and Mail in late 2020. “There’s no evidence that it is similar enough to even be remotely in the realm of possibility.”

Open this photo in gallery People line up at a walk-in clinic in Montreal to get the AstraZeneca shot on April 21, when Quebec's age cutoff for the drug was lowered to 45. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

AstraZeneca, dose mixing and blood clots

If I get the AstraZeneca vaccine, how will I know if I develop a blood clot?

Based on Heath Canada figures and international reports, the chance of developing VITT after a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is extremely low – approximately 1 in 50,000. However, the condition can be serious, particularly if not identified and treated promptly.

Blood clots may develop between three and 34 days after vaccination. Symptoms include severe, persistent headache, blurred vision, seizures or difficulty speaking, shortness of breath, severe pain in the chest, abdomen, limbs or back, swelling, colour change or coldness in the arms and legs and small bruises or blood blisters under the skin. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms after vaccination should seek medical attention and be tested for VITT.





Vaccines and children

Open this photo in gallery JJ Fixman, 14, gets a first shot from Stara Sinanan at a Montreal clinic on May 22. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for children?

It’s safe for children as young as 12 to get some types of COVID-19 vaccines. Others may be approved later, but first researchers need to finish their studies to verify they’re safe and effective in younger children. The more pressing question is not safety but supply: Since children are at such low risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, medical experts disagree on whether it’s better to reserve doses for Canadian adults who haven’t yet received their second shot or people in developing countries who have yet to receive their first.

Is there a preferred vaccine for kids?

Is it safe for my unvaccinated kids to see their fully vaccinated grandparents?

There’s no national guidance about that in Canada, but it’s something other countries have addressed directly. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can safely visit with each other, and even with some unvaccinated people, as long as they’re not at risk of severe COVID-19, which children would not be as long as they don’t have immune disorders or other illnesses. Canada could borrow guidance like that, Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto physician on Ontario’s vaccine task force, told The Globe. “That’s about as safe as it’s going to get in this era, so I think we could at least be mindful of what the data shows and create public-health guidance.”





Open this photo in gallery Pregnant women wait to get a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka's largest city, on June 9. LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images

Vaccines, pregnancy and at-risk medical groups

Is the vaccine recommended for pregnant women?

Canada’s health agencies urge pregnant Canadians to get their shots as soon as possible, which is a big shift from late 2020, when they said there wasn’t enough information to recommend it. Preliminary monitoring data from the United States has shown no increased risks to pregnant people from the vaccine, and at the same time, some mothers-to-be have contracted COVID-19 and faced the more serious risks of hospitalization or death. As a result, new mothers have been urging others in Canada to be vaccinated.





Post-vaccination life

Open this photo in gallery People eat lunch at physically distanced tables in the parking lot outside Vancouver's Pink Pearl Chinese restaurant on May 25. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Do I still have to wear a mask if I’ve received two doses of the vaccine?

Some provinces already plan to allow people to go maskless in certain settings: As of June 25, Quebec will relax the rules for fully vaccinated people; it has already exempted students from wearing masks in class. But each province is taking its own approach and pressing federal health officials for a more consistent standard to follow.







Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Kelly Grant, Ivan Semeniuk, Andrea Woo, Marieke Walsh, Wency Leung, Paul Taylor and The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines. Sign up today.