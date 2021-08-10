COVID-19 vaccines should be prioritized for poorer countries, not booster shots at home: experts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

COVID-19 vaccines should be prioritized for poorer countries, not booster shots at home: experts

Wency LeungHealth Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

As of Aug. 3, 81 per cent of the eligible population in Canada had received at least one dose, and nearly 68 per cent had received two doses.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Healthy Canadians don’t yet need a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to experts who say extra doses should instead be given to poorer countries that lack vaccines.

The debate over whether to administer booster shots in Canada has intensified in recent weeks as countries such as Israel, France and Germany move ahead with plans to offer third doses to certain groups, and vaccine manufacturers suggest third doses offer greater protection against illness.

Quebec is offering a third dose to people who want to travel to countries that don’t recognize them as fully vaccinated unless they received two doses of the same vaccine. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on boosters at least until the end of September to ensure every country can vaccinate at least 10 per cent of its population.

Story continues below advertisement

Although specific groups, including long-term care residents and those with health conditions such as end-stage kidney disease, may benefit from a third dose, there’s little evidence to justify giving booster shots to healthy people who have received two doses, experts say – especially when many countries are still unprotected.

“Most of the science says that if you’re healthy and you’ve had two doses at this point in time, Canada doesn’t need dose three,” said Dr. Tania Watts, a professor of immunology at the University of Toronto.

As of Aug. 3, 81 per cent of the eligible population in Canada had received at least one dose, and nearly 68 per cent had received two doses. Canada is among the leading countries for vaccinations against COVID-19.

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Last week, Moderna Inc. said it expected a booster dose of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary this fall as antibodies are likely to decline. Similarly, Pfizer has also said it anticipated a third dose of its mRNA vaccine would be needed, as data from the company suggested a third dose boosts antibody levels higher than two doses against the Delta variant.

But the data from both companies show the vaccines continue to work well six months after the second dose, said Anna Blakney, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of British Columbia, whose research focuses on mRNA vaccines.

Moderna’s data showed its vaccine remained 93 per cent effective against COVID-19, and 98 per cent and 100 per cent effective against severe illness and death respectively. Data on Pfizer’s vaccine, released last month in a preprint paper that has yet to be peer reviewed, showed the efficacy of its vaccine against symptomatic cases dipped to 84 per cent at four months, after peaking at 96 per cent in the two months after a second dose. Overall, the vaccine was 91 per cent effective during six months.

“That shows that the protection does last for a while,” Dr. Blakney said.

Story continues below advertisement

Even if new variants of the coronavirus emerge that are able to more easily elude vaccine protection, Dr. Blakney said it’s unlikely a new mutation would suddenly render the vaccines entirely ineffective. Besides, she said, it’s relatively easy to change the design of mRNA vaccines and make new ones quickly.

Jorge Fritz, an associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at McGill University, said he anticipated people will likely need a third dose eventually. The question is whether they will need the same vaccine or a modified one, he said.

It’s also still unknown when that will be necessary. Scientists are still trying to define what’s called the “correlates of protection,” meaning the measurable signs, whether they’re specific antibodies or T-Cell response, that indicate how well someone is protected from the coronavirus, he explained. (T cells perform tasks such as killing off virus-infected cells and alerting other parts of the immune system to make antibodies.) So determining when to give third doses may take some time, Dr. Fritz said.

Meanwhile, Canada should donate its surplus vaccines to COVAX, the non-profit program that supplies low-income countries, said Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab and a professor of global health, law, and political science at York University.

“The most selfish thing a government could do right now is implement third doses when so much of the world hasn’t had their first dose yet,” Dr. Hoffman said.

As of late last month, Canada had a total of 66 million doses, enough to fully vaccinate every eligible person in the country. In an e-mail last week, Health Canada said vaccines will still be needed for newly eligible populations, such as children under 12, who have not yet been approved for vaccination, and new arrivals, and possibly as the virus and the science evolve.

Story continues below advertisement

The national rate of vaccine wastage while under the federal government’s care has been minimal, Health Canada said. It is developing options for potential donations of unused doses in the months to come, it added.

Dr. Hoffman said countries should not wait until vaccines are close to expiry to donate them.

“Those donations then become a Trojan horse whereby on first glance it looks generous, but actually it just transfers the accountability for wastage to poor countries that frankly have less capacity to quickly make use of them,” he said.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies