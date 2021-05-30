COVID news today: Quebec reports 315 new COVID-19 cases as police kept busy following lifting of curfew

Open this photo in gallery A man enters a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on May 27, 2021. The province reported on Sunday it gave another 95,305 more vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 315 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two additional deaths due to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations declined by nine to 364, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by one to 90.

The province gave another 95,305 more vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours, and has currently administered just over 5.5 million shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Are COVID-19 restrictions easing or intensifying in my province? A guide to the rules across Canada

The numbers come after police were kept busy by a second straight night of street gatherings that marked the end of the nightly curfew and the Montreal Canadiens’ victory in Game 6 of their NHL playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

City police allege a 19-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that took place in Montreal’s Old Port, and an 18-year-old woman who was nearby became a collateral victim after she was shot in the foot.

A Montreal police spokesman said both victims are expected to survive, and that officers are investigating to determine whether the incident was related to the festivities in the area.

Nova Scotia reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new virus-related death.

Health officials say a woman in her 80s has died in the Halifax area bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 85.

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

There are 14 new cases of novel coronavirus in the Halifax area, five in the province’s eastern zone and one in the western zone.

Nova Scotia has 505 known active cases of the infection, with 42 people in hospital including 17 in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick reports nine new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health officials have identified five cases in the Moncton area, two cases in the Fredericton region and one case each in the Saint John and Miramichi regions.

The province has 143 known active cases of novel coronavirus and a total of seven people are in hospital.

Six people are hospitalized in New Brunswick including two patients in intensive care, while the remaining patient is in an intensive care unit in a hospital outside of the province.

Ontario reports 1,033 new cases of COVID-19, 18 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 18 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel Region, and 80 in York Region.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s data is based on 26,565 completed tests.

David Williams to be replaced as Ontario’s top medical health officer by Kieran Moore in June

The Ministry of Health says 749 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 614 in intensive care and 417 on a ventilator.

The province says 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data and anticipates the number of hospitalized patients may rise when reporting compliance increases.

The province says 144,833 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday’s report for a total of more than 8.9 million doses.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.