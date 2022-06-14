Travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1, are photographed on May 25, 2022. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The federal government is set to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for domestic travel by airplane and train, as well for people leaving Canada by air.

The government will also halt the vaccine mandate for federal employees, according to people familiar with the matter whom The Globe is not naming because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the subject.

The suspension follows the government’s move on Sunday to temporarily stop subjecting vaccinated travellers to random COVID-19 tests. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from outside Canada will still be required to take a test.

Passengers will still be required to answer health questions, and wear masks onboard while not eating or drinking.

The vaccine mandate could be reimposed if a new variant requires it, a source said.

The government is expected to make the announcement at a press conference at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Airports, airlines and the travel industry say the COVID-19 rules are exacerbating an employee shortage at a time when air travel is rebounding, leading to long delays at airport customs, baggage and security checkpoints.

Three public sector unions had filed grievances against the mandate saying it was no longer warranted.

More to come.

