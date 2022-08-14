Two Ottawa residents have died after a small plane crashed at a private airstrip in Port Hope, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of the crash.

Crews attending the scene found the crash involved a Piper Cherokee aircraft.

Police say the plane’s two occupants, 74-year-old Alvin Crosby and 72-year-old Suzanne Parent of Ottawa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since cleared the site of the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version identified the aircraft involved in the crash as a Cherokee Piper. It is, in fact, called a Piper Cherokee.