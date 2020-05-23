 Skip to main content
Crews battle wildfire near Chester Grant, N.S.

Chester Basin, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Crews are fighting a wildfire near Chester Grant, N.S., that has grown in size to more than 20 hectares.

Lands and Forestry says provincial staff supported by two helicopters and units from 16 fire departments from three counties responded to the fire late Friday afternoon.

One volunteer firefighter says there are reports that some structures have been destroyed in the area about 60 kilometres west of Halifax.

Crews have been pulled out of the woods for the night but are to be back on the scene Saturday morning.

Some of the fire departments that responded include: Chester Basin, Chester, Western Shore, Martins River, Mahone Bay, New Ross, Blandford, Hubbards, Blockhouse, Lunenberg, Oakhill, Kentville, Vaughn, Hantsport, Windsor, Wolfville and Brooklyn.

The blaze is in part of the province where the government has banned brush burning and beach fires.

