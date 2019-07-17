 Skip to main content

Canada Crews focus on narrow area as search continues for missing Quebec businessman, his son

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The search for a missing Quebec businessman and his teen son who haven’t been heard from in a week continued today as search and rescue teams focused on a narrowed search area.

Businessman Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son Justin were reported missing after failing to return home from a fishing trip as planned last Wednesday aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter.

Capt. Trevor Reid of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., says a 4,000-square-kilometre area northwest of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was targeted based on cellular phone data obtained by Quebec provincial police.

The pair were reported missing last Thursday after they didn’t return from a chalet in Lac de la Bidiere, a remote area in the upper Laurentians regions west of La Tuque, Que.

Helicopters and two Hercules aircraft are in the air today, but Reid says searches will likely be hampered by stormy weather expected later in the day.

Roy is the founder and owner of Les Serres Sagami Inc., which produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes and other produce under the Sagami and Savoura brands.

