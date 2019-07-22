 Skip to main content

Canada Crews forced back during battle against massive warehouse fire in Winnipeg

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Crews forced back during battle against massive warehouse fire in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Emergency officials say the flames had spread through a large part of the building by the time crews arrived shortly before 1 a.m.

HO/The Canadian Press

A central Winnipeg warehouse that covers a full city block has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

Emergency officials say the flames had spread through a large part of the building by the time crews arrived shortly before 1 a.m.

After about half an hour, personnel were pulled back when conditions rapidly deteriorated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The smoke and heat conditions were becoming intolerable,” said fire Chief John Lane. “The crews retreated and we reverted to a defensive attack using external handlines and aerial trucks.”

Lane said the south part of the building collapsed and the flames spread, which resulted in the partial collapse of the north end of the structure.

Eight nearby residences were evacuated and Manitoba Hydro cut power to the surrounding area to ensure lines, poles and transformers did not add to the emergency.

Lane said air quality was a concern during the blaze, which generated a lot of smoke that drifted to the east.

“We called Manitoba Sustainable Development to come and monitor the conditions.”

People down wind were asked to keep their windows closed to prevent smoke from getting into their homes.

Lane noted that one firefighter suffered a minor “slip-and-fall” injury but remained on shift. He also said an adjacent business caught fire.

Story continues below advertisement

“Flying embers from this fire landed on the roof and ignited a fire. Our crews noticed it right away and were able to extinguish it with minimal damage.”

There was no immediate word on what was inside the building or the possible cause of the fire. Crews were expected to still be on scene Tuesday watching for hot spots.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter