Crews on the scene of seven wildfires in Nova Scotia

Crews are on the scene of several wildfires that are still burning in Nova Scotia.

The Lands and Forestry department says in an email this morning that seven wildfires are still active in the western part of the province.

Department spokesman Brian Taylor says an ongoing wildfire in Argyle, a municipality in Yarmouth County, is 50 per cent contained.

The department says 20 staff as well as one volunteer fire department member are on the scene of that blaze.

Six other wildfires were also burning in Queen, Cumberland, Lunenburg and Annapolis counties.

The department says the fires in Queen, Cumberland and Annapolis counties are 100 per cent contained.

A fire in the Saturday Lake area of Lunenburg county was not contained at all, and two Lands and Forestry helicopters and 10 department staff members have been deployed.

Environment Canada has warned people in western Nova Scotia that air pollution may be high on Saturday due to the smoke from the fires.