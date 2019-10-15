 Skip to main content

Canada

Crews remove several sections of storm-toppled crane in Halifax

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, on Sept. 8, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Crews in Halifax have completed removing several sections of a crane that toppled onto a building during post-tropical storm Dorian.

The crane collapsed on Sept. 7 and some residents and businesses have since been evacuated.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says residents of 5690 Spring Garden Road and 1491 Park Street are now permitted to return home.

A spokeswoman for Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal says the project involved removing portions of the crane that were hanging off the building, including front and counterweight jibs.

Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines thanked the crews who worked through the weekend to remove the first sections of the crane.

Over the next several days, the heavy-lift cranes will be repositioned to prepare for cutting up and removing the main tower, which is scheduled to begin Saturday, weather permitting.

