Emergency crews are searching for a person who was reportedly in a Toronto storm drain tunnel when they were swept into a waterway after a bout of heavy rain.

Toronto fire says it received a call around 1:20 a.m. after reports a person was swept into the water at Earl Bales Park, the site of a large stormwater management pond in the area of North York.

They say an individual who was with the missing person was able to get out of the water safely and was treated at the scene.

Toronto fire says the two people were reportedly walking in a drainage tunnel when they were swept up by surging water.

Toronto police say marine units are searching the area and an investigation is ongoing.

Environment Canada reported about nine millimetres of rainfall in Toronto on Thursday and the city was briefly under a severe thunderstorm watch in the late evening.