Crews still battling fire from crude oil train derailment in central Saskatchewan

Open this photo in gallery Smoke billows from the wreckage of a derailed Canadian Pacific Railway train, near Guernsey, Sask., on Dec. 9, 2019. KAYLE NEIS/Reuters

Saskatchewan’s public safety agency says crews are working in frigid temperatures as they continue to battle a fire that started when a freight train carrying crude oil derailed.

The province says crews are taking precautions as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the area with wind-chill values in the –30s C.

Canadian Pacific Railway reported the train derailed about midnight on Sunday west of Guernsey, 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Highway 16, which had to be closed after the derailment due to smoke from the fire, has not yet reopened.

The agency says there is no risk to the public.

It says cleanup is well underway and some of the damaged rail cars have been removed.

CP has not indicated how many cars derailed and is investigating the cause of the derailment.

