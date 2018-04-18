 Skip to main content

Crews try to free right whale from fishing rope wrapped around jaw

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Marine biologists are hoping they can free one of the few remaining female North Atlantic right whales from a length of thick fishing rope that has become wrapped around its upper jaw.

Heather Pettis of the New England Aquarium says the whale — named Kleenex — is one of the most productive of the endangered species, having given birth to eight calves over the last several decades.

She says a team managed to nick the rope in two places in waters off Boston, in the hopes that it will weaken the line, break and slip off her.

Bob Lynch was part of the disentanglement crew and says they shot a dart with razor blades at the rope, managing to slice a bit of it as the large whale dipped below the water’s surface.

Pettis says Kleenex appeared thin, had a concave slump in her back and marks around her blow hole, indicating that she was in poor health.

She says the whale was first seen in 1977 with a calf and is an important part of the species since it’s believed there are only 100 breeding females left in a population of about 430 North Atlantic right whales.

