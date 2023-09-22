Open this photo in gallery: Eby speaks during a news conference in Kamloops, B.C., on Sept. 11.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

At least two RCMP officers have been injured in what is being described as a critical incident in the Metro Vancouver city of Coquitlam.

Carley Hodges says she saw one officer being taken out of a building on a stretcher while getting chest compressions, and a second officer was bleeding from the leg with a tourniquet above it.

Hodges says she saw a man in handcuffs and described a frantic scene, with “tons of police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks coming in.”

Premier David Eby told reporters that a critical incident had happened in the city, but the public was no longer in danger.

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart confirmed that officers had been injured by says he can’t share details.

Stewart said there were moments of chaos in the city’s downtown core this morning.