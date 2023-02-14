Ice fishermen huddle over a hole in the ice on Ghost Lake Reservoir near Cochrane, Alta., on Dec. 27, 2020. Scientists and conservation groups say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed to ministries that may not share the same priorities.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Some scientists and conservation groups say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed to ministries that may not share the same priorities.

They say the United Conservative Party government is in the process of hiving off most of the remaining functions of the Alberta Fish and Wildlife department from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas to other ministries.

Scientists who allocate wildlife harvests from fishing limits to hunting tags are being transferred to Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism.

Those who run the province’s fish hatchery program now work for Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation.

Long-time fisheries biologist Lorne Fitch says the changes will dilute the province’s ability to manage its wildlife.

Devon Earl of the Alberta Wilderness Association says splitting up Fish and Wildlife will make it harder for scientists trying to conserve populations to work together.

An Alberta Environment spokesman says changes are coming to Alberta Fish and Wildlife but for now it remains within the ministry.