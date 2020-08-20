‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Open this photo in gallery Bottles of Cronk are shown in this recent handout photo. The local news section of a Calgary Herald newspaper from 1883 began with a one-word paragraph: "Cronk." Interspersed between articles were similarly terse and mysterious phrases: "Cronk is good." "Buy Cronk." "Cronk is the drink." A Calgary brewery, inspired by the enigmatic ads, has resurrected Cronk. Stubby bottles of the fizzy, herbal-tasting libation went on sale this week and were moving fast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Cold Garden Beverage Company, Trevor Cox *MANDATORY CREDIT* Trevor Cox/The Canadian Press

A mysterious beverage advertised in a newspaper from the 1800’s is available for sipping once again.

Paul Fairie, a community health research at the University of Calgary, regularly peruses old digitized newspapers and posts on Twitter the oddities he comes across.

In June, he found an 1883 edition of the Calgary Herald with the phrases “buy Cronk,” “Cronk is the drink” and – simply – “Cronk” interspersed between news articles.

Social media users began posting photos of antique Cronk bottles and someone unearthed a recipe for Dr. Cronk’s Sarsaparilla Beer.

Cold Garden Beverage Company decided to try brewing the drink, and 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles went on sale Wednesday.

There was a lineup soon after the brewery opened.

Brewer Trevor Cox says it took two tries to get the taste right, because the wrong kind of molasses was used the first time.

Cox says Cronk tastes like an herbal liqueur that’s diluted and fizzy.