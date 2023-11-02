The Crown attorney in Peter Nygard’s sexual assault trial is challenging the former fashion mogul’s testimony that it would be impossible for someone to be trapped in the private suite at his Toronto headquarters.

Neville Golwalla showed the court a video clip of Nygard’s 2021 interview with Toronto police, in which Nygard tells a detective that it would be “difficult to get out” of the doors in the suite if you didn’t know the passcode.

Nygard said he was talking about the door that led to his office, which he’d previously testified was the only exit from his suite that required a passcode, but the Crown noted the detective used the plural word – doors.

Nygard, the 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s clothing company, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretenses ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week, and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.