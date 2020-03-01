 Skip to main content

Canada

Crowd blocks downtown Toronto street to protest mining convention

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
More than 100 people blocked a downtown Toronto street this afternoon as they held a protest outside a large mining convention.

Protesters blocked entrances to the event and tried to enter the building at one point, but were stopped by police.

Organizers say they hope to raise awareness about how resource extraction projects harm the environment and Indigenous communities in Canada.

One protester says the issue has been in the spotlight due to recent demonstrations in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia, who oppose a pipeline project in their traditional territory.

Those demonstrations have involved road and rail blockades, though police have recently moved to dismantle some of them.

Organizers for today’s Toronto protest say many of the companies who provide economic support for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in B.C. also take part in the mining convention.

