Crown begins questioning of Quebec man charged in killing of ex-wife and a stranger

Open this photo in gallery Ugo Fredette is said to have stabbed Veronique Barbe because he could not accept the end of their relationship. HO/The Canadian Press

A Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two people, including his ex-wife, has told a jury that a combination of stress and anger were precursors to the killings.

Ugo Fredette was under cross examination by the Crown on Friday, two days after testifying in his defence.

Mr. Fredette has pleaded not guilty in connection with the killing of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse, a random stranger he came across at a highway stop.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyer Louis-Alexandre Martin has told the court his client’s actions were not premeditated and that he snapped on the day of killings. Mr. Martin urged jurors to find Mr. Fredette guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter on both counts.

The Crown argued that Mr. Fredette couldn’t accept the end of his relationship with Mr. Barbe, 41, so he stabbed her 17 times before fleeing with a child who was present at the scene. While on the lam, he allegedly killed Mr. Lacasse, 71, before stealing the man’s car at a rest stop.

Mr. Fredette, 43, was arrested Sept. 15, 2017, in Ontario. He was reportedly spotted by citizens across Quebec while allegedly running from authorities.

On Friday, the accused brushed off the Crown’s assertion his relationship with Ms. Barbe was “toxic,” describing it instead as “intense” or “hard-core.”

Mr. Fredette was also questioned about a violent altercation outside the home he shared with Ms. Barbe just four days before both murders.

Prosecutor Steve Baribeau asked Mr. Fredette if he had a problem with violence.

“What happened is unacceptable,” Mr. Fredette said, alleging it was the first time such an altercation between the two had taken place.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Fredette elected to testify in his own defence and told jurors Wednesday he exploded when Ms. Barbe threatened him with a knife on Sept. 14, 2017.

The accused testified that he didn’t remember stabbing his ex-wife numerous times and was left with a singular image of her, inert on the ground, with a knife in her stomach.

As for the slaying of Mr. Lacasse, Mr. Fredette said he was ashamed.

He said he attacked Mr. Lacasse at a rest stop because he thought the man was trying to kidnap the same six-year-old boy Mr. Fredette had fled with.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.