Crown completes cross-examination of suspect in 2018 Fredericton shootings

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Matthew Raymond is taken from provincial court in Fredericton, on Dec. 11, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The Crown completed its cross-examination of Matthew Raymond today after suggesting to the accused he knew killing four people in Fredericton two years ago was wrong.

Prosecutor Jill Knee pressed Raymond on the events of Aug. 10, 2018, when Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sarah Burns were shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Raymond, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, told jurors he believed he was shooting demons coming to kill him, and didn’t know that killing them was wrong.

He broke down on the witness stand and said he was “so sorry to the families.”

The defence has admitted Raymond shot the victims, but is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Justice Larry Landry dismissed the jury for the rest of the day and told them tomorrow’s witness may be the last of the trial.

