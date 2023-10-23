Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Oct. 16.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against “Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer.

Lich was released on bail in early 2022 after spending more than two weeks in jail following her arrest in the final days of the protest.

She was allowed to return home to Alberta with a lengthy list of conditions, including that she not communicate with fellow convoy organizers.

Later that summer, she was arrested in Alberta on a Canada-wide warrant after being photographed with one of those organizers at an awards ceremony in Toronto.

She spent another month in jail before being released again.

Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.

She is on trial for mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and other charges.