Canada

Crown finishes presenting evidence in trial of Quebec entertainer Eric Salvail

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail walks the halls of the courthouse, in Montreal, on Feb. 17, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Crown has finished presenting evidence in the sex assault trial of former Quebec media star Eric Salvail.

Salvail’s lawyer, Michel Massicotte, said today the defence will present at least one witness, leaving the possibility open that the accused will take the stand.

The former talk show host is on trial for sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement.

His former co-worker, Donald Duguay, claims Salvail cornered him in the bathroom at the offices of Radio-Canada in 1993, exposed himself and tried to force him into performing a sex act.

A Radio-Canada employee told the court today that Duguay had told her immediately after the alleged incident that Salvail had exposed his genitals to him.

The trial is scheduled to continue this afternoon.

