Canada Crown says testimony depicting Joshua Boyle’s pattern of behaviour should be admitted into evidence

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A Crown prosecutor argued during former hostage Joshua Boyle’s assault trial today that testimony about his controlling, abusive nature should be admitted into evidence because it depicts a relevant pattern of behaviour.

Boyle, 35, has pleaded not guilty in Ontario court to offences against estranged spouse Caitlan Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in late 2017 after the couple returned to Canada following five years as captives of extremists who seized them during an ill-fated backpacking trip to Asia.

Witnesses at the trial have described Boyle as angry and domineering in the days following his release from captivity.

Coleman’s sister, JoAnn Rotenberry, visited the couple shortly after their return and recalled that Boyle always seemed frustrated and would speak demeaningly to Caitlan.

Crown prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham says the complete context of the relationship is relevant to the court proceedings.

