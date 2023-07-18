Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 13.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A judge has granted an acquittal to two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of the Court of King’s Bench told Brian Anderson and Allan Woodhouse that they are innocent and deserve acquittals.

People in the courtroom gallery erupted in cheers as the judge announced his decision.

The Crown asked for an acquittal of Anderson and Woodhouse, saying systemic racism had affected the investigation and prosecution.

Anderson and Woodhouse were sentenced to life in prison for the death of Ting Fong Chan, a restaurant worker who was stabbed in 1973.

Both men professed their innocence in court today, saying they did not kill Chan.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti ordered a new trial in June for the two men, citing unspecified new evidence.

Lametti said in a June 22 news release that he was satisfied there was a reasonable basis to conclude a miscarriage of justice likely occurred.

Manitoba Justice Minister and Attorney General Kelvin Goertzen offered his apologies to Anderson, Woodhouse and their families, but noted “nothing that can be said that will bring back the years of lost freedom or the time away from family and friends.”

He said the wrongful conviction has also caused hardship for Chan’s family, as they’ve sought justice over the past 50 years.

“This miscarriage of justice compounds the suffering of the Chan family as well, and as attorney general, I regret and recognize this hardship,” Goertzen said.

Kim Beaudin, vice-chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, said he believes systemic racism was a driving force behind what happened.

“Both provincial and federal governments should be paying attention to these cases to see the results of racism, prejudice and overrepresentation of our people in prisons,” Beaudin said.

The men’s convictions were based largely on a signed confession given by Anderson to police. But lawyers have said Anderson did not know what he was signing and English was not his first language.

On a U.S.-based podcast last year, Anderson said he signed a piece of paper that he thought was a receipt for his personal property that he had surrendered upon his arrest.