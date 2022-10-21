CRTC Chair Ian Scott waits to appear before the Heritage Committee on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Oct. 21.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The head of Canada’s broadcasting regulator hinted the organization would be unlikely to allow Laith Marouf, an anti-racism consultant who wrote a string of derogatory tweets about “Jewish white supremacists,” to take part in future regulatory proceedings.

Ian Scott, the chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, made the comments on Friday at a hearing of the Commons heritage committee.

“I can tell you that if Mr. Marouf or organizations or individuals that hold views like that seek to intervene in our process in the future, and we are aware that they are antisemitic or otherwise preaching hate … it’s within the powers of the commission not to allow their participation,” Mr. Scott told MPs.

PM’s office knew of Laith Marouf’s derogatory tweets a month before anti-racism contract was cancelled

Urback: Why was the government silent on Laith Marouf’s antisemitic tweets for an entire month?

Mr. Marouf works for the Community Media Advocacy Centre, an anti-racism group that has been paid more than $500,000 in costs since 2016 for participating in broadcasting proceedings held by the regulator.

Most of the money came from the Broadcast Participation Fund, an independent body set up by the CRTC to administer payments to public-interest groups taking part in its broadcasting hearings. Private broadcasters have to pay into the fund but have no influence over who receives the money.

Asked directly if CMAC would be allowed to take part in future CRTC hearings, Mr. Scott told the committee, “You can guess what my personal opinion might be about that.”

His comments reflect a toughening of the CRTC’s stance. A spokesperson for the regulator previously told The Globe and Mail it would be inappropriate “to establish lists of parties that may or may not participate.”

Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen, MPs and Jewish groups have criticized the CRTC for failing to follow the federal government’s lead in severing ties with Mr. Marouf and CMAC. In August, about a month after Mr. Hussen learned of Mr. Marouf’s online comments, the minister announced he was cancelling a $133,000 Heritage Department contract with CMAC and banning the organization from future contracts.

Mr. Marouf has denied he is antisemitic or racist. He said in a previous interview with The Globe that CMAC is a world leader in its field.

Questioned by Liberal, NDP and Conservative MPs about past funding for CMAC, Mr. Scott told the committee he had personally instructed his staff to review the way the CRTC awards payments to participants in its hearings.

In addition to the payments related to CMAC’s participation in broadcasting hearings, Mr. Marouf and his wife, Gretchen King, an academic, were paid more than $30,000 in costs last year for taking part in CRTC telecommunications proceedings. The payments were approved by the CRTC, but the money came from a deferral account held by Bell, which had no say in how the funds were used.

Replying to questions from Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, Mr. Scott said the CRTC had internally discussed those cost awards, which were paid to Mr. Marouf at the CRTC’s standard rate for consultants, $225 an hour.

Mr. Housefather said he was pleased that the CRTC, having learned about CMAC and Mr. Marouf, “would not believe their interventions or others with similar antisemitic, racist or hateful views would serve the public interest.”

Mr. Scott told the committee he thought the Broadcast Participation Fund, which has also launched a review into payments to CMAC, was “likely to follow whatever practice the [CRTC] established.”

But he said it was important to allow voices critical of the CRTC to appear at proceedings.

The Broadcast Participation Fund issued a statement on Friday saying that CMAC “met the fund’s eligibility criteria as a public interest group.”

MPs also questioned Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez about his department’s funding for CMAC. He told the committee he first heard about Mr. Marouf’s role in a government contract after press reports in August, and he reiterated an earlier condemnation of the consultant’s remarks.