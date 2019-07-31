 Skip to main content

Canada CRTC releases new code of conduct for Canada’s internet service providers

CRTC releases new code of conduct for Canada’s internet service providers

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Senate Committee on Transport and Communications hears from Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC in Ottawa on Oct. 30, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s internet service providers will be required to abide by a new code of conduct imposed by the industry’s federal regulator, which is giving them until January to prepare for the new rules.

Among other things, the internet code aims to make contracts, policies and pricing easier to understand.

It also introduces new rules that will permit customers to cancel an internet contract within 45 days, without a cancellation fee, if it differs from what was offered.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says the code will apply specifically to ten of Canada’s largest internet service providers but it wants all ISPs to live by the same principles.

The CRTC estimates 87 per cent of Canadians with an internet subscription are with one of the large ISPs, primarily owned by one of the country’s telephone and cable companies.

An industry-funded dispute resolution body, called the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services, will administer the internet code – as it already does for separate codes for wireless and television service providers.

