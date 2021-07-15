Cruise ships will return to Canadian waters starting Nov. 1

Open this photo in gallery The Holland America cruise ship Zaandam departs from the Burrard Inlet in Vancouver, British Columbia on Oct. 9, 2012. Cruise ships will be allowed to sail in Canadian waters again o Nov. 2, 2021. Andy Clark/Reuters

The federal government says cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters in November, but they must follow public health requirements.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the prohibition on cruise ships because of COVID-19 will be lifted Nov. 1.

International cruise ships were banned in Canadian waters until the end of February next year because of the pandemic.

In a news release, Alghabra says the $4-billion cruise industry generates about 30,000 jobs and is an important part of the country’s domestic tourism sector.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps welcomed the announcement, saying the cruise industry is an important part of the economy of south Vancouver Island.

British Columbia also wants the United States to lift legislation that allows ships travelling between Washington state and Alaska to sail past the province’s ports without stopping.

The amendment to existing legislation was a response to Canada’s ban on cruise ships through February 2022. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who was behind it, has said the law would only apply until Canada lifted its restrictions.

