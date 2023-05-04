Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 3, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Contrary to what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, it appears a 2021 intelligence report about an MP being targeted by China was circulated beyond the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and reached the PM’s national-security adviser.

Conservative MP Michael Chong – whose family was being targeted by China – announced in the House of Commons Thursday that Jody Thomas, Mr. Trudeau’s national-security adviser, informed him of this in a telephone call.

This revelation sheds more light on the intelligence failure surrounding Mr. Chong’s case. He didn’t learn of this threat to him and his family until The Globe and Mail reported it Monday, citing a top-secret CSIS memo, dated July 20, 2021, and a national-security source.

Mr. Chong told the House of Commons Thursday that Ms. Thomas informed him the 2021 CSIS report went to various points in government, including to the national-security adviser at the time.

As The Globe and Mail reported, Mr. Chong and his family were targeted by the Chinese government after he spearheaded a parliamentary motion that condemned Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide and Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat in Canada, was working on this matter.

CSIS head David Vigneault confirmed this to Mr. Chong in a briefing this week.

Mr. Trudeau on Wednesday blamed CSIS for the fact Mr. Chong was never notified of this targeting. He said Canada’s spy service made the decision not to send the report up the chain of authority because it felt this “wasn’t a significant enough concern.”

CSIS “didn’t feel that it reached a threshold that required them to pass it up – up out of CSIS,” Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday.

Mr. Chong said, however, Ms. Thomas’s call is at odds with the Prime Minister’s version of events.

“I’ve just been informed by the national-security adviser that the CSIS intelligence assessment of July 20, 2021, was sent by CSIS to the relevant departments and to the national-security adviser in the Privy Council Office,” he said

He said “this contradicts” what Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry played down allegations of China trying to intimidate Mr. Chong and his relatives.

“China is opposed to any interference in a country’s internal affairs. We never interfere in Canada’s internal affairs and have no interest whatsoever in doing so,” spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters, according to an official English transcription.

“We are resolute in defending our sovereignty, security and development interests and opposing actions that interfere in China’s internal affairs and harm China’s interests.”

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, responding to Mr. Chong, said neither he nor the Prime Minister knew of this targeting by China until Monday.

“We found out on Monday of this week,” he said. He noted that the government responded by briefing Mr. Chong on the matter.

The top-secret CSIS report revealed by The Globe on Monday says CSIS reporting from 2021 indicates that China’s intelligence service, the Ministry of State Security (MSS), “has taken specific actions to target Canadian MPs” who are linked to the February, 2021, parliamentary motion condemning Beijing’s oppression of Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities. The motion, which passed, declared China’s conduct to amount to genocide.

The spy agency said an MSS officer sought information on an unnamed Canadian MP’s relatives “who may be located in the PRC, for further potential sanctions.” This effort, the CSIS report said, “is almost certainly meant to make an example of this MP and deter others from taking anti-PRC positions.”

A national-security source, whom The Globe is not naming because they risk prosecution under the Security of Information Act, said the MP targeted was Mr. Chong and that Mr. Zhao was working on this matter.

Mr. Trudeau on Wednesday said CSIS in 2021 decided to give a defensive briefing to Mr. Chong on foreign interference.

Mr. Chong has said, and repeated Thursday, that the briefings on foreign interference were general in nature and never mentioned the threat against him and his family.

The Prime Minister also said Wednesday he directed CSIS this week to alert the government from now on whenever it receives intelligence on threats to MPs or their families.

“We’re making it very, very clear to CSIS and our intelligence officials that when there are concerns that talk specifically about any MP, or about their family – those need to be elevated, even if CSIS doesn’t feel that it’s a sufficient level of concern for them to take more direct action,” he said.

“We still need to know about it.”

Three people served as national-security adviser to the prime minister during the summer of 2021. Vincent Rigby left the post at the end of June. David Morrison, who was then already the foreign and defence adviser to the prime minister, took on the job of acting national security adviser later that summer and held it until he was replaced by Ms. Thomas in January, 2022.

Privy Council spokesman Pierre-Alain-Bujold, however, on Thursday said a third individual, Mike MacDonald, acted for Mr. Morrison between July 16 to Aug. 3 that summer.