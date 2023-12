Open this photo in gallery: Two Canadian Security Intelligence Service surveillance officers pose for a photograph in Vancouver on Oct. 18. The officer on the right, identified as 'Jane Doe' in an anonymized lawsuit, says she was repeatedly raped by a senior CSIS colleague.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canada’s spy agency says it has launched a workplace assessment of its British Columbia office over “serious allegations” raised by whistleblowers who say they were sexually assaulted and harassed by a senior officer.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says the officer who was “implicated” in the allegations – raised in an investigation by The Canadian Press this week – was removed from the workplace.

More coming.