 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

CSIS warrant examination of ‘critical importance’ to Canadians: watchdog chair

Jim Bronskill
Ottawa, Ontario
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The national intelligence watchdog has begun its look into the failure of Canada’s spy service to disclose crucial information when seeking warrants.

Murray Rankin, chairman of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, said in an interview the examination is of “critical importance” to Canadians and the agency has the tools to do the job.

“I think there’s a real appetite to get to the bottom of this and to make a report that’s fair and balanced,” Rankin said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“What I hope comes out of our review is a thorough understanding of just what happened.”

Two of the review agency’s members – former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps and University of Ottawa law professor Craig Forcese – are planning how to go about the study, Rankin said.

“They’ve already been meeting and discussing just how this might be done.”

A federal judge called for a comprehensive review after ruling the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to disclose its reliance on information that was likely collected illegally in support of warrants to probe extremism.

Federal Court Justice Patrick Gleeson found the spy service breached its duty of candour to the court, part of a long-standing pattern.

A public version of his ruling was released Thursday but an unredacted copy was already in the hands of some officials.

Federal ministers quietly asked the review agency last month to examine the findings and provide recommendations on how to address the concerns raised by the court’s decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Rankin said the review agency, a one-year-old body created during a national-security overhaul, has the ability – unlike its predecessor – to follow the thread of an investigation to the doors of various federal agencies, not just CSIS.

It means the review agency can delve into Justice Department actions Gleeson highlighted.

“That was never possible before. To me, the key thing here is that we have that ability,” Rankin said. “We do have the tools now, in my opinion, to get to the bottom of things like this.”

The ministers have asked the review agency to make regular progress reports to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

In a statement, committee chairman David McGuinty cited the “very troubling issues” raised by the Federal Court, adding the committee looks forward to a briefing from the review agency at the earliest opportunity.

Rankin said the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic make it difficult to know how readily witnesses and files will be available.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a sense of urgency that we have,” Rankin said. “We want to do it right, but we want to do it in a timely manner. I just can’t predict how long it will take.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies