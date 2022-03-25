Alexis Reed has her wardrobe readjusted during a dress rehearsal at McGill University’s Pollack Hall, in Montreal on March 24.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

McGill University’s opera company held its last in-person show, a performance of Kurt Weill’s Street Scene, in January 2020, shortly before the pandemic shuttered live events. This weekend, the curtain is set to rise once again on live performances at Opera McGill with performances of Mozart’s Don Giovanni and Handel’s Orlando.

An opera production typically takes a year of planning, months of rehearsing and about eight days in the theatre to set lights, arrange sets and troubleshoot technical issues. More than 125 people were involved in preparations for the two operas, which are each around three hours long. The singers and musicians are all students in the performance department of McGill’s Schulich School of Music.

McGill Director of Opera Studies Patrick Hansen speaks with Brianna Jones before the start of a dress rehearsal. Between the dress rehearsals and the performances themselves, 'we will have rehearsed [and] performed almost 24 hours of opera in less than five days,' Hansen said.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

Between the dress rehearsals and the performances themselves, “we will have rehearsed [and] performed almost 24 hours of opera in less than five days,” says Patrick Hansen, the school’s Director of Opera Studies. “Then there are all of the backstage challenges with the wardrobe and makeup and stage crews needing to support two different shows. Just doing one is enough. It’s like Opera McGill has turned into a full-time professional opera company.”

Don Giovanni is scheduled to be performed Friday night and Saturday afternoon, while Orlando will be performed Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Kelsey Ronn warms up her voice in the changing room before a rehearsal. The singers and musicians are all students in the performance department of McGill’s Schulich School of Music.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

Kelsey Ronn reviews her lyrics in the changing room before a rehearsal.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

Raphaël Laden-Guindon adjusts his wardrobe in the mirror before the start of a dress rehearsal.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

More than 125 people were involved in preparations for the two operas, which are each around three hours long.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

Alexis Reed, left, as Donna Elvira, Kelsey Ronn as Donna Anna and Wesley Harrison as Don Ottavio perform during a dress rehearsal for Mozart’s Don Giovanni.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail