McGill University’s opera company held its last in-person show, a performance of Kurt Weill’s Street Scene, in January 2020, shortly before the pandemic shuttered live events. This weekend, the curtain is set to rise once again on live performances at Opera McGill with performances of Mozart’s Don Giovanni and Handel’s Orlando.
An opera production typically takes a year of planning, months of rehearsing and about eight days in the theatre to set lights, arrange sets and troubleshoot technical issues. More than 125 people were involved in preparations for the two operas, which are each around three hours long. The singers and musicians are all students in the performance department of McGill’s Schulich School of Music.
Between the dress rehearsals and the performances themselves, “we will have rehearsed [and] performed almost 24 hours of opera in less than five days,” says Patrick Hansen, the school’s Director of Opera Studies. “Then there are all of the backstage challenges with the wardrobe and makeup and stage crews needing to support two different shows. Just doing one is enough. It’s like Opera McGill has turned into a full-time professional opera company.”
Don Giovanni is scheduled to be performed Friday night and Saturday afternoon, while Orlando will be performed Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.